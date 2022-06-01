Gillson Capital LP Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,740 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.69% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 2,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYM. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.