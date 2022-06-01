Gillson Capital LP Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,740 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.69% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE PLYM traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 2,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $32.37.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
