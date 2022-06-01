Gillson Capital LP Purchases Shares of 538,128 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 538,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,819,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.7% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 141,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 391,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,130,406. The firm has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

