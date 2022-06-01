Gillson Capital LP Purchases Shares of 688,144 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 688,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 1.92% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 234,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 187.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 573,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EJFA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

