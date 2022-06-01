Gillson Capital LP Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $21.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.47. 7,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.