Gillson Capital LP Sells 34,726 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,184,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,795,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.