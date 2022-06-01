Gillson Capital LP Sells 51,509 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Gillson Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,509 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for about 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $108,822,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after acquiring an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,311,000 after acquiring an additional 804,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 793,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 35,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,090. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

