Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,501,746 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,157,000. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 1.5% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 281,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,536,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

