Gillson Capital LP Trims Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,503 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

