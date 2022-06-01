Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 862,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GLT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 2,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,696. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

