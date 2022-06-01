GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. 6,125,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

