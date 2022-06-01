Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 402,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,158,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLAT opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

