Glazer Capital LLC Buys 47,129 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth $5,840,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

