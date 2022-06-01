Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,824 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in SVF Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVF Investment by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

