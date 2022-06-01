Glazer Capital LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000.

NASDAQ DAOOU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

