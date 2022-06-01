Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 226,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edify Acquisition by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 469,595 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Edify Acquisition by 46.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

