Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSAC stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

