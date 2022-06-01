Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.47% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 636,927 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 588,045 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,259,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

