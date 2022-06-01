Glazer Capital LLC Sells 65,016 Shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,016 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.02% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAM. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the third quarter worth $519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 240,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

FVAM opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

