Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.26

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 132488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.93%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,670.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

