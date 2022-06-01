Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$18.00 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.99 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The stock has a market cap of C$407.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.19.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

