GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 101,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,106. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

