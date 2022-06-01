Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Intuit stock opened at $418.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

