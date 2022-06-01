Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $61.32 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 2.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $61,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $67,874,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

RY stock opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

