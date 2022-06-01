Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Invests $10.69 Million in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 524,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.22% of ORIX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

