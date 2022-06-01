Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $637.17 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $664.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

