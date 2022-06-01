Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 3,958 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,418,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after purchasing an additional 592,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,370,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 563,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 485,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.