Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.05. The firm has a market cap of $311.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

