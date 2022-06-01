Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 1,974 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 1.2% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $28,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,342,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

