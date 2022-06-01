Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,865,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $6.02 on Wednesday, hitting $392.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,232. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $377.52 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

