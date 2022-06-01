Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,469 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,041,488 shares valued at $63,225,453. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 43,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.