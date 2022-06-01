Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

VNLA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,337. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

