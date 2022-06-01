Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.65. 113,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,954. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $107.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.