Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,483. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

