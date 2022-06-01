Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,556 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,034,690 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 76.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,381. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

