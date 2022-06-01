Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,297.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,474.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,678.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,694 shares of company stock worth $75,923,500. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

