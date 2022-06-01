Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,528. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

