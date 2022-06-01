Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

VT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

