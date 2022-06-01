GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. GoPro posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. 1,587,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GoPro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

