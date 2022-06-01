Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 135,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,467,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,301,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,045,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,176,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

