Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of AJX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 130,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 77.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

