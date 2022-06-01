Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GPL stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

