Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.31. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

GSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 48,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $765.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Great Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.