Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 235,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

