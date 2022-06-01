Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 285,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

