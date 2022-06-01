Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.19 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

