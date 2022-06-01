Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Invests $457,000 in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth $7,222,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

PFX stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $85,664.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,902.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $690,723. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.