Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.