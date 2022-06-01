Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,157 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.