Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 262,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 3.4% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 130,777 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.