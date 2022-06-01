Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 521,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,192,000. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for about 8.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,910. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLX stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

